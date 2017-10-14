BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:21 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army has fully liberated the city of Al-Mayadeen in Deir Ezzor province which until a few hours ago had been the Islamic State’s de facto capital.

According to military sources exclusive to Al-Masdar News, the Syrian Army achieved full control over all districts within the city of Al-Mayadeen early this morning.

The Syrian Army operation to expel ISIS from Al-Mayadeen started about one week ago and saw the army deploy units of the elite Tiger Forces Division.

Whilst it is still unclear how exactly ISIS forces in Al-Mayadeen were defeated, it appears that most of the jihadist defenders abandoned the city, fleeing south prior to be encircled several days ago and/or crossing to the eastern shore of the Euphrates River.

Updates to follow …

Share this article:
  • 160
  • 40
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    201
    Shares
ALSO READ  British ISIS recruiter Sally Jones killed in drone strike

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz