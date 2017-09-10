BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard managed to liberate the entire Panorama area of western Deir Ezzor, following a fierce battle with the so-called Islamic State (ISIL).

Led by the 800th Regiment of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army advanced from the recently liberated town of Al-Malha to the Panorama area, which was partially occupied by the Islamic State forces.

Not after launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army was able to overrun the Islamic State’s front-lines, forcing them to completely abandon this area in order to completely retreat.

With the Panorama area liberated, the Syrian Arab Army has officially taken full control of the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway, opening up another route to the provincial capital of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

In addition to this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has also besieged the Islamic State forces in the Al-Tayyem area; this battle is currently ongoing.