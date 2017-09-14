BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale advance in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, tonight, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions just south of the military airport.

Led by elements of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the Islamic State’s defenses at the 1082 Air Defense Base, resulting in a series of intense clashes in the area surrounding the airport.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army has liberated the 1082 Air Defense Base, killing at least 20 Islamic State terrorists and destroying two tanks and one BMP vehicle in the process.

Following the liberation of the 1082 Air Defense Base, the Syrian Army scored another advance south of the airport, seizing control of the Al-Rafa’ Al-Oulah Station in the town of Al-Muri’iyah.

The Syrian Arab Army is now pushing further east of the 1082 Air Defense Base in a bid to cutoff the Islamic State’s supply line from Saqr Island to Al-Muri’iyah.