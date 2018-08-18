BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful attack against the jihadist rebels in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this afternoon.

According to a military source in Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard heavily attacked the defensive positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the Turkmen Mountains.

The source said that the Syrian Arab Army used heavy artillery and their MRLS missile launcher to pound the jihadist defenses this afternoon.

Today’s attack in northern Latakia comes just a few days after they moved more reinforcements to this imperative front in northwestern Syria.

In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to kickoff their Latakia operations in order to retake the last part of the province that is still under jihadist control.

