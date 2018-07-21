DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:30 P.M.) – Having secured almost the entire province of Daraa, the Syrian forces have shifted focus to the far western flank where the Islamic State controls a swath of land all the way to the Occupied Golan Heights.

The battle against the terror group was launched from two axes and by two elite units.

The Tiger Forces succeeded in recapturing the strategic Tall al-Jomou hilltop located to the southwest of Nawa, after fierce clashes with ISIS militants.

The highly-significant hilltop overlooks the ISIS-held towns of Tasil and Adwan to the south.

Meanwhile, the heavily-equipped 4th Armored Division engaged in heavy clashes against the extremist fighters of Islamic State outside Jaleen town; taking over Tall Ashtara and the nearby areas.

This advance puts the government troops in direct contact with ISIS jihadists holed up in the western part of the town.

The ground advance against the Islamic State was heavily propelled by intense aeria bombardment carried by Russian fighter jets.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 374
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    374
    Shares
ALSO READ  Jihadists in Idlib pulverized in retaliation to Hmeimim drone attack
Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

5
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
MikeAlimzainab313Abu bakr Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
zainab313
Guest
zainab313
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

super great news syrian coalition

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-21 18:53
Alim
Guest
Alim
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why only two fronts?now saa should have enough soldiers to attack them from 10 fronts if not all fronts

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-21 19:16
Abu bakr
Guest
Abu bakr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

After the meeting with zionist Netanyahu Vlad was told to fight Israel enemies and never let them reach it, Vlad is very scared now better obey Zionist order

Vote Up-17Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-21 18:50
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Andrew
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nothing scares Vladimir Putin. He is a Christian. Netenyahu is the scared one. Watch and learn.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-21 19:18
Mike
Guest
Mike
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Get lost Saudi salafist satanic scumbag.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-21 22:10