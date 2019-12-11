BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a counter-offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this evening, as they attempt to retake the abandoned battalion base from the jihadist rebels.
According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is storming the abandoned battalion base’s eastern perimeter, while another unit hammers the jihadist positions west of the installation with heavy artillery.
The Syrian Arab Army lost the abandoned battalion base this week when the Abu Bakr special forces unit of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a surprise attack on this installation in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
As a result of this attack, the Syrian Army suffered more than 10 casualties before they were forced to withdrawal from the installation.
The Syrian Army is currently attacking this base in eastern Idlib without any air support, which has been the case for much of the week as the weather conditions have made it difficult for the Russian and Syrian air forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.