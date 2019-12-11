BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a counter-offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this evening, as they attempt to retake the abandoned battalion base from the jihadist rebels.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is storming the abandoned battalion base’s eastern perimeter, while another unit hammers the jihadist positions west of the installation with heavy artillery.

The Syrian Arab Army lost the abandoned battalion base this week when the Abu Bakr special forces unit of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a surprise attack on this installation in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

As a result of this attack, the Syrian Army suffered more than 10 casualties before they were forced to withdrawal from the installation.

The Syrian Army is currently attacking this base in eastern Idlib without any air support, which has been the case for much of the week as the weather conditions have made it difficult for the Russian and Syrian air forces.

