BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has kicked off the second phase of their Idlib offensive this evening after reports of their troops getting in position for the attack.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began the attack by the storming the jihadist defenses at the Umm Al-Jalil axis in southeastern Idlib.

Thus far, no gains have been reported by the Syrian Arab Army; however, heavy clashes are ongoing between the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels.

Earlier this week, the Syrian Arab Army sent a large number of reinforcements from the 7th Division and 25th Special Mission Forces to southeastern Idlib.

These reinforcements, coupled with the increased airstrikes from the Syrian and Russian air forces, further confirmed the reports that the military was preparing to kickoff this long-awaited operation.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the primary objective of this operation is to capture the remaining towns and villages south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

By doing so, the Syrian Army will control a large part of the strategic Hama-Idlib Highway and an important part of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

It should be noted that the jihadist rebels themselves have been aware of this operation, as they have sent reinforcements from Latakia and other parts of northwestern Syria to this front.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Important meeting held between Arab tribes and Syrian intelligence chief

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Anon Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Al momento de la ofensiva también la fuerza aérea debe acompañar, es fácil detectar terroristas en movimiento en bloque y eliminar.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-20 02:04
Anon
Guest
Anon
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Godspeed

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-20 03:59