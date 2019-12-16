BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Aleppo Governorate erupted in violence this evening when the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) began shelling the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) areas in and around Aleppo city.
According to a local source, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have heavily targeted the predominately Shi’i towns of Al-Zahra’a and Nubl in northern Aleppo, along with several sites inside the capital city, including the Al-Khalidiyah District.
In response, the Syrian Arab Army and Republican Guard have unleashed their own barrage of missiles and artillery shells on the western countryside of Aleppo, which is predominately under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
The two sides are now trading heavy artillery along the western Aleppo front-lines, with some reports saying the Syrian Army and HTS are now trading attacks in the southern countryside of the governorate.
The Aleppo Governorate has recently experienced an increase in violence after the arrival of the Rouse the Believers jihadist coalition, which was reported to have moved their forces from rural Latakia to the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.