BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of capturing the strategic city of Saraqib after nearly encircling the entire area.
READ ALSO: New map of Idlib battle after Syrian Army reaches strategic highway
According to a field source, the Syrian Army has captured the last few areas around the western and eastern flanks of Saraqib, leaving only one road out of the city for the jihadist rebels.
The Syrian Arab Army is now shelling the last jihadists inside of Saraqib to force them out of the city.
The Syrian Army lost Saraqib during the first major Idlib campaign by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in 2012.
Since then, it has remained a major stronghold for the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies in the Idlib Governorate.
For the Syrian Army, the capture of Saraqib is incredibly important because two major highways go through the city.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.