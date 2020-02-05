BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of capturing the strategic city of Saraqib after nearly encircling the entire area.

According to a field source, the Syrian Army has captured the last few areas around the western and eastern flanks of Saraqib, leaving only one road out of the city for the jihadist rebels.

The Syrian Arab Army is now shelling the last jihadists inside of Saraqib to force them out of the city.

The Syrian Army lost Saraqib during the first major Idlib campaign by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in 2012.

Since then, it has remained a major stronghold for the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies in the Idlib Governorate.

For the Syrian Army, the capture of Saraqib is incredibly important because two major highways go through the city.

