BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance near the strategic T-2 Pumping Station, today, targeting the western hills that overlook this base in western Deir Ezzor.

Backed by Hezbollah and Liwaa Fatemiyoun (Iranian-Afghani paramilitary), the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion stormed the western hills near the T-2 Station, where they were confronted by a large Islamic State (ISIS) force.

Within hours of launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies were able to establish full control over almost all the hilltops overlooking the T-2 Station.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Army imposed fire control over the T-2 Station for the first time since losing this imperative base that is located west of Albukamal.