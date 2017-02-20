Earlier today, infiltration units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) conducted a small advance that effectively secured fire control over Al-Raqqa bridge in southwestern Aleppo.

This site lies directly west of the Dahiyat Al-Assad suburbs on the outskirts of Aleppo city and should not be confused with Raqqa, the Islamic State capital.

The advance was reported moments ago by the state-owned SANA news agency and could not be independently verified by Al-Masdar News. Nevertheless, sporadic clashes continued between the SAA and Jaish al-Fateh in the area on Monday afternoon.

No information was given regarding casualties on either side.

The SAA lost control of the Dahiyat Al-Assad suburb last October but recaptured it the following month, ultimately repelling Jaish al-Fateh’s offensive, thus leading to the liberation of Aleppo in December, 2016.

