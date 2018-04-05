BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham reached an agreement, today, to reopen an important roadway in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to a military source in Damascus, the SAA and HTS will open a new crossing near the town of Tal Al-‘Eis, which is where the Turkish military currently has an observation point in southern Aleppo.

The purpose of this crossing is to promote trade and commerce between the locals, while also allowing civilians to enter and exit at their own free will.

In the past, similar agreements have been put in place along the Idlib-Hama axis, prompting them to try this in the Aleppo Governorate.