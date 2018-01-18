BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:01 P.M.) – Despite of poor weather conditions that have recently swept through Syria, the Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitaries maintain offensive operations throughout the southern countryside of Aleppo province and have, in recent hours, taken control of two more towns en-route to the Abu Duhur military airport.

According to military-affiliated sources, assault units of the Syrian Arab Army and allied pro-government militias have expelled armed rebel groups from the towns of Qaytil and Umm Salasil in southern Aleppo.

Syrian army-led forces found themselves not only battling Islamist fighters, but also exceptionally poor weather conditions which are in fact not only effecting Aleppo province but most of the country.

In any case, today’s capture of Qaytil and Umm Salasil by pro-government forces serves to demonstrate that army operations to reach the Abu Duhur airbase and link the southern Aleppo front to the eastern Idlib front (where Syrian troops remain heavily embattled against rebel groups) continue regardless of resistance or weather.