BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army and allied forces have hammered the final nail into the coffin of encircled jihadist fighters operating in the western countryside of Damascus province.

Over the last several hours, the Syrian Army and other army-led forces have made a series of crucial advances against jihadist militants of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda) terrorist group in Damascus province’s Beit Jinn valley region, capturing a number of key hilltops.

According to military-affiliated sources, Syrian pro-government forces have, by these recent advances, gained total fire control of the entire Beit Jinn pocket within which Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham fighters are now hopelessly trapped.

Reports go on to clarify that the road running from two major jihadist strongholds inside the Beit Jinn pocket, the towns of Mazaraat Beit Jinn and Mughir al-Mir, is now within direct-fire range of army artillery, anti-tank missiles and even medium machine guns.

At the present time, Syrian troops are unleashing machine gun fire from the hills above the road connecting Mazaraat Beit Jinn to Mughir al-Mir in order to limit the mobility jihadist fighters and prevent them from mobilizing for a coordinated counter-attack.