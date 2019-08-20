BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has entered Khan Sheikhoun after the militants withdrew from the northern sector of the city this morning.

According to a military source in nearby Hama, the Syrian Arab Army entered the northern sector of the city after receiving the green light from their high command.

The Syrian Army is now combing through the empty neighborhoods to secure the city and clear any explosives left behind by the jihadist rebels before they withdrew from Khan Sheikhoun.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s spokesperson said earlier today that their forces had withdrawn to the southern part of the city; however, some opposition activists have contrasted these claims, saying that Khan Sheikhoun is empty.

Since losing Talat Al-Nimr in northern Khan Sheikhoun, the militants were under nonstop missile and artillery strikes, which is one of the reasons why they were forced to withdraw from the northern sector of the city.

Advertisements