BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the strategic town of Jafra in Deir Ezzor after advancing east from the military airport.

Led by detachments from the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the western perimeter of Jafra this afternoon, scoring an imperative advance to enter this town along the Euphrates River.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army is working to secure every flank around the military airport so that planes can begin to take off from the airfields once again.

In addition to securing the Deir Ezzor Airport, liberating Jafra provides the Syrian Army the ability to cutoff the Islamic State’s supply route from Al-Muri’iyah to Saqr Island.

More details to follow….