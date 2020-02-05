BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – For the first time in several years, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has entered the Aleppo Governorate from neighboring Idlib.
READ ALSO: Jihadists launch powerful counter-offensive in southern Aleppo, capture T-90 tank
According to a field report near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army entered southern Aleppo from northeastern Idlib after capturing four towns and villages from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
The report said the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps, alongside Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary) and the National Defense Forces (NDF), captured the towns of Jdeideh Tlafah, Tlafah, Dhebiyah, and Jalas after a short battle with HTS in southern Aleppo.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army finds themselves nearing the capture of all of the territory east of the strategic Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).
Lastly, the Syrian Arab Army’s advance has also put their troops in position to surround the strategic city of Saraqib from its eastern flank.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.