BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army has begun entering Khan Sheikhoun from all axes in a bid to secure the city, a military source told Al-Masdar News moments ago.

According to the source, the Syrian Army are combing through Khan Sheikhoun and hoping to secure the city within the next day.

He added that some neighborhoods in the northern part of the city were already secured after they entered, but they had not moved their forces until now.

Despite media claims on Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army never had control of Khan Sheikhoun; they had only cut the main supply route to the jihadist forces inside the city.

This move by the Syrian Army to control Khan Sheikhoun comes just hours after the military managed to capture Tal Tari and several points near the town of Al-Ta’manah.

At this time, the Syrian Arab Army is working to capture Al-Ta’manah in a bid to completely encircle the jihadist rebels in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

Viva Assad.

2019-08-21 19:11