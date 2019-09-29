The Syrian Army repudiated reports that the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has taken over the town of Sukhnah in eastern Syria.
“All reports claiming that ISIS militants are in control of Sukhnah town are false and groundless”, a statement made by the Syrian Army said.
An hour ago, a pro-rebel Nors for Studies center tweeted that Sukhnah is being bombarded by the Syrian Army forces after ISIS jihadists has taken over the town.
However, the terror group has been conducting deadly ambushes and attacks against the Syrian as well Russian troops in the Syrian Desert.
On September 26, the Islamic State detonated a roadside bomb along the road east of Palmyra; hitting a vehicle carrying fighters from the Palestinian Al-Quds Brigade.
The attack killed at least two Al-Quds Brigade fighters, and destroyed their vehicle.
Two days prior, the terrorist organization has released a new video showing their attack on a Russian-Syrian military convoy that was traveling through the Homs countryside.
The Syrian army, backed by Russian air force, launched a wide-scale offensive against ISIS locations and bases in the Syrian Desert, after the group has stepped up attacks.
