BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is still advancing inside the southern region of the Aleppo Governorate after a successful day northeast of Saraqib.

READ ALSO: Russian Air Force launches largest attack of the year over Aleppo

According to the latest report from the Aleppo front, the Syrian Arab Army has captured a number of points this evening, including several sites along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

The Syrian Arab Army’s advance has resulted in their forces crossing the Aleppo-Damascus Highway and entering the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate for the first time since 2013.

With this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now likely to clear the last remaining jihadist points along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway in order to reopen this imperative highway that links southern and northern Syria.

Advertisements