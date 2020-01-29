BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a new advance in the southwestern corridor of Aleppo after an intense battle with the jihadist rebels this morning.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army begins offensive in western Aleppo

According to a field source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division managed to crack the jihadist lines at the Rashiddeen 5 sector, resulting in the capture of this site near the strategic Rashideen 4 sector.

The source said the Syrian Army is now pushing their way north towards the Rashiddeen 4 sector, which is an important site in the southwestern part of Aleppo.

Prior to this advance, the Syrian Arab Army was deadlocked in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels at several axes in Aleppo.

However, following the heavy bombing campaign by the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army has been able to crack the jihadist lines for the first time in years.

Advertisements