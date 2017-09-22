BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, Friday, liberating the town of Khasham after an intense battle with the so-called Islamic State (ISIL).

Led by elements of the 4th Mechanized Division and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army advanced south of recently liberated Mazloum towards the town of Khasham.

Once they reached Khasham, the Syrian Army was confronted by a large Islamic State force at the northern part of the town.

The Syrian Army would take full control of Khasham this afternoon following the Islamic State’s withdrawal from the town to a nearby village along the Euphrates River.