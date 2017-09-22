BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, Friday, liberating the town of Khasham after an intense battle with the so-called Islamic State (ISIL).

Led by elements of the 4th Mechanized Division and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army advanced south of recently liberated Mazloum towards the town of Khasham.

Once they reached Khasham, the Syrian Army was confronted by a large Islamic State force at the northern part of the town.

The Syrian Army would take full control of Khasham this afternoon following the Islamic State’s withdrawal from the town to a nearby village along the Euphrates River.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Exclusive footage from the battle for Saqr Island in Deir Ezzor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Breaking: Syrian Army continues advance along eastern bank of Euphrates"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Keep on rolling SAA till the Iraqi border is liberated.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
22/09/2017 17:17
wpDiscuz