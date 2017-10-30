BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate, today, targeting several towns controlled by the jihadist rebels near the Ithriya-Khanasser Highway.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s Qalamoun Shield forces of the 3rd Division stormed the last towns west of Al-Rahjan.

As a result of this big assault, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture two towns near the Aleppo Governorate’s border with Hama.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army captured the towns of Jubb Al-Jamlan and Rasm Mayal after a long battle with the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group.

With these two towns under their control, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the southern outskirts of Al-Rahjan, leaving the jihadist stronghold surrounded from two different flanks.

Share this article:
  •  
  • 24
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    24
    Shares
ALSO READ  Iraqi forces liberate more than 21,000km2 of territory near Syrian border - map

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz