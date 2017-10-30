BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate, today, targeting several towns controlled by the jihadist rebels near the Ithriya-Khanasser Highway.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s Qalamoun Shield forces of the 3rd Division stormed the last towns west of Al-Rahjan.

As a result of this big assault, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture two towns near the Aleppo Governorate’s border with Hama.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army captured the towns of Jubb Al-Jamlan and Rasm Mayal after a long battle with the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group.

With these two towns under their control, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the southern outskirts of Al-Rahjan, leaving the jihadist stronghold surrounded from two different flanks.