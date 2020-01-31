BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another town in the Idlib countryside after advancing further west of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army captures several areas in Idlib in past 48 hours
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Hish after a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) this afternoon.
The town of Hish is important because of its location near the Turkish military’s observation post in the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man countryside.
With Hish under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will likely attempt to push towards the strategic city of Ariha, which was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh during their 2015 offensive in the Idlib Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.