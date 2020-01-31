BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another town in the Idlib countryside after advancing further west of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Hish after a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) this afternoon.

The town of Hish is important because of its location near the Turkish military’s observation post in the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man countryside.

With Hish under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will likely attempt to push towards the strategic city of Ariha, which was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh during their 2015 offensive in the Idlib Governorate.

