BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another town in the Idlib countryside after advancing further west of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Hish after a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) this afternoon.

The town of Hish is important because of its location near the Turkish military’s observation post in the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man countryside.

With Hish under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will likely attempt to push towards the strategic city of Ariha, which was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh during their 2015 offensive in the Idlib Governorate.

Good stop the Water Supply. 15 days down the line the Turks will come to SAA begging on their knees.

FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
The alternative is that the Turks bring in reinforcements to attack the SAA in Idlib and the SAA and RuAF can then use those Turkish military outposts as target practice.

