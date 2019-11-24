BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to retake the town of Musharifah Shmaliyah in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports from the front, the Syrian Army took control of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah following a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army comes a week after they had initially captured Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah from the jihadist rebels.

However, following a couple of counter-attacks at Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah, the jihadist rebels were reportedly able to reclaim the town from the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces).

Most recently, the Syrian Arab Army has intensified their operations in southeastern Idlib as they prepare to launch a large-scale offensive against the jihadist forces in this region of northwestern Syria.

Advertisements