BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a new advance in the Idlib Governorate after resuming their offensive against the jihadist rebels this morning.

Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) stormed the town of Al-Gharfah near the eastern flank of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in eastern Idlib.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is now in full control of Al-Gharfah following a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) this morning.

The Syrian Arab Army is now attempting to surround Ma’arat Al-Nu’man before they make their first attempt to capture the strategic city from the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies.

This latest advance comes just hours after the 25th Division of the Syrian Arab Army reached the outskirts of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, marking their closest approach to the city in years.

