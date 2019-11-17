BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate today, as their troops targeted the mountain and hilltops south of Kabani.
Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack last night when their troops stormed the northern slope of the Zuwayqat Mountains.
Following an intense battle into the morning hours, the Syrian Arab Army was able to establish full control over the Zuwayqat Mountains, which ultimately forced the jihadist rebels to fall back to their main line of defense south of Kabani.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army is now preparing to cross the wide-open area that separates the Zuwayqat Mountains and the southern axis of Kabani.
The main issue at hand, however, is that this area is heavily fortified and well-defended by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).
The last time the Syrian Army attempted to advance in this area north of the Zuwayqat Mountains, they suffered heavy casualties at the hands of the jihadist rebels.
In the coming hours, the Syrian Army will either succeed in crossing into this area or they will be forced to ultimately retreat once the jihadist rebels launch a counter-offensive.
