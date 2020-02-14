BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The battle for the 46th Regiment Base was short-lived this week, as the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture their installation in a powerful sweep of this part of southwestern Aleppo.

READ ALSO: Turkish Military Attacks Syrian Army in Southwestern Aleppo

According to a field source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside Liwaa Al-Quds and the Local Defense Forces (LDF), captured the 46th Regiment Base and a nearby town after the jihadist rebels withdrew from the area.

The source said the Syrian Army and their allies faced virtually no resistance from the jihadist rebels, who withdrew from the base after losing several points nearby.

He would add that the Syrian Army is now pushing towards the strategic town of Al-Atareb, which is located near the Turkish border.

The collapse of the jihadist forces in southwestern Aleppo and eastern Idlib has been a major surprise for the Syrian Army, as even Turkish military intervention has done little to help the militants maintain their ground.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkish special forces deployed to Idlib amid new Syrian Army advance

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
FairsFairDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The shithadists know that it’s hopeless for them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-14 12:45
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is excellent news. Well done SAA and RuAF! As I said before it’s one thing for armed extremist jihadis and paid mercenaries to bully the local population and kill lightly-armed local Syrian policemen. It’s another thing when the SAA has had training from both the Russians and Iranian Quds forces as well as being battle-hardened through 9 years of a war of attrition against multiple foreign-backed jihadis. And the SAA, besides having medium-to-heavy armaments to fire back, now seem to have the RuAF increasingly covering their back. Both the Syrians and the RuAF can now use this base to… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-14 12:47