BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The battle for the 46th Regiment Base was short-lived this week, as the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture their installation in a powerful sweep of this part of southwestern Aleppo.

According to a field source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside Liwaa Al-Quds and the Local Defense Forces (LDF), captured the 46th Regiment Base and a nearby town after the jihadist rebels withdrew from the area.

The source said the Syrian Army and their allies faced virtually no resistance from the jihadist rebels, who withdrew from the base after losing several points nearby.

He would add that the Syrian Army is now pushing towards the strategic town of Al-Atareb, which is located near the Turkish border.

The collapse of the jihadist forces in southwestern Aleppo and eastern Idlib has been a major surprise for the Syrian Army, as even Turkish military intervention has done little to help the militants maintain their ground.

