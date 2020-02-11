BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has announced the capture of an imperative town in southwestern Aleppo that was the scene of one of the early massacres in the Syrian conflict.
According to a military source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured the town of Khan Al-‘Assal after a short battle in the southwestern part of the governorate.
The source added that the Syrian Army was able to expel the remaining jihadists to the outskirts of Aleppo city, where they are currently under attack.
Khan Al-‘Assal was captured by the militants of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra in 2013.
Following the capture of Khan Al-‘Assal, the militants executed several Syrian Arab Army soldiers that surrendered to the FSA and Jabhat Al-Nusra forces.
The executions were filmed by the militants, who later released the footage on social media.
