BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The situation in eastern Idlib continues to worsen for the jihadist rebels as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has announced the capture of several areas this afternoon.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) continued their push north of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, seizing several areas in the eastern part of Idlib.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army captured the towns of Kafr Batikh, Qomhanah, Al-Hartimah, Tal Mardikh, and Jawbas after overrunning the jihadist defenses.

This advance north of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man comes as the Syrian Arab Army makes a close approach towards the strategic city of Saraqib, which is located along two major highways.

The Syrian Arab Army is looking to capture the dozens of villages and towns left under militant control east of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man before they make an attempt to seize Saraqib.

