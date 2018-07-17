BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in Daraa, today, following a major advance on Monday.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army swept through four towns near the strategic hilltop of Tal Al-Harrah, securing much of this area after the rebel forces withdrew towards the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Following this advance, the Syrian Arab Army shifted their attention to the large town of Jassim, which has been under rebel control for over six years.

A fierce exchange would ensue between the two parties and end in the subsequent withdrawal of the Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades and their rebel allies.

The Syrian Arab Army would then impose full control over Jassim after securing much of the area around the town.

With Jassim under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will now shift their attention to Nawa, which is the second largest city in Daraa.

The Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades captured Nawa during their first major offensive against the Syrian Arab Army in 2014.

However, with Tal Al-Harrah and Jassim under their control, the Syrian Army should be able to take control of Nawa with little resistance from the rebel forces inside the city.

