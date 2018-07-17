BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in Daraa, today, following a major advance on Monday.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army swept through four towns near the strategic hilltop of Tal Al-Harrah, securing much of this area after the rebel forces withdrew towards the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
Following this advance, the Syrian Arab Army shifted their attention to the large town of Jassim, which has been under rebel control for over six years.
A fierce exchange would ensue between the two parties and end in the subsequent withdrawal of the Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades and their rebel allies.
The Syrian Arab Army would then impose full control over Jassim after securing much of the area around the town.
With Jassim under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will now shift their attention to Nawa, which is the second largest city in Daraa.
The Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades captured Nawa during their first major offensive against the Syrian Arab Army in 2014.
However, with Tal Al-Harrah and Jassim under their control, the Syrian Army should be able to take control of Nawa with little resistance from the rebel forces inside the city.
190
- 190Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.