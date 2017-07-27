BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance in the northeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Thursday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last positions near the town of Jubab Hamad.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps and 11th Tank Division stormed the town of Dhab’at Al-Mala along the Homs-Palmyra Highway.

Launching their attack from the Al-Baghiliyah axis, the Syrian Arab Army managed to overpower the Islamic State forces at Dhab’at Al-Mala and impose full control over this rural town in northeastern Homs.

The Syrian Arab Army is currently in the process of clearing the Islamic State’s last positions around the Hama Governorate’s provincial border before they launch their offensive to liberate the key town of ‘Uqayrbat.