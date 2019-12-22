BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured new ground in southeastern Idlib this evening after launching another big attack in the area.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army attacked the town of Al-Tah, which was under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allied militants.

According to a report from the area, the Syrian Army has taken control of Al-Tah following a short battle with the jihadist rebels.

At the same time, the Syrian Army is working to isolate the Turkish military’s observation post, which is located near the town of Sarman in southeastern Idlib.

