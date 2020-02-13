BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the southwestern region of Aleppo on Thursday, following a failed operation by the jihadist rebels last night.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Recovered Over 600 Sq KM of Territory in Northwest Syria

According to a field report from Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Local Defense Forces (LDF) and Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary), began their push by capturing territory around Rif Muhandiseen, giving their forces fire control over nearby Kafr Joum.

Following this move, the Syrian Army was able to impose full control over Kafr Joum and several nearby points, as the jihadist rebels were ultimately forced to retreat further west.

A source from the army said clashes are still ongoing around Kafr Joum, but the jihadist rebels have mostly been cleared from the area following a heavy bombardment.

Last night, the jihadist rebels attempted to counter-act the Syrian Army’s recent advanes by launching a powerful counter-offensive near Kafr Halab.

This offensive, however, would be short-lived, as the Syrian Army beat back the jihadists and asserted full control over the area.

Idlib witnesses fiercest clashes of the year as Syrian troops attempt to advance

The SAA and allies recovering new ground from extremists jihadis. Why do I think Erdogan must be seething with fury. Expect another threatening statement against the Syrian Government by the reprobate Turk.

2020-02-13 16:05
Hasta el momento Erdogan va perdiendo, Rusia debe seguir acompañando con la fuerza aérea para seguir avanzando hasta la victoria final.

2020-02-13 17:38