BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is rolling through the Idlib countryside today, as their forces managed to capture two more areas near the key city of Khan Sheikhoun.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Abideen and the village of Khirbat Abideen after breaking through the militant lines this evening.
The source said the Syrian Arab Army is now combing through Abideen in order to secure the town.
Since Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army has captured at least four sites from the jihadist rebels; this includes the town of Madaya, which is located in the northwestern countryside of Khan Sheikhoun.
As a result of today’s advance, the Syrian Arab Army has now established a strong front-line at the western flank of Khan Sheikhoun.
On Thursday, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) sent a large convoy of reinforcements to the Idlib and Hama fronts.
These reinforcements are expected to provide necessary relief to the exhausted militant forces along the Khan Sheikhoun front.
Update (7:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Army has just captured the villages of Mafr Al-Hintah and Hawsh Al-Tawilah.
