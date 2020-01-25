BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in southeastern Idlib this morning after scoring a big advance the day prior.

According to a military report this morning, the Syrian Arab Army captured the key hilltop of Tal Mustayef, which is located near the town of Tal Jarif in southeastern Idlib.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is also attacking the jihadist defenses at the small town of Khirbat Dawoud. Intense clashes are now ongoing between the Syrian Army and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) at Khirbat Dawoud.

This advance by the Syrian Arab Army is important because it is another push towards the key city of Saraqib, which is located along the Aleppo-Idlib Highway.

Meanwhile, at the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man axis, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to inch closer to the city after securing Ma’ar Shamarin. The aforementioned town was captured by the Syrian Arab Army during a powerful attack on Friday afternoon.

