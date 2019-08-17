BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in southern Idlib this evening after taking a 24 hour hiatus to secure the areas they recently captured.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began tonight’s attack by storming the Khan Sheikhoun Farms near the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun.

Not long after storming the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in this area, the Syrian Arab Army declared that the Khan Sheikhoun Farms were under their control.

Following the capture of the Khan Sheikhoun Farms, the Syrian Arab Army began storming the nearby town of Rakaya and hilltop of Tal Nar.

Preliminary reports say that the Syrian Army is already in control of Tal Nar; however, this has not been confirmed by the military yet.

The recently captured areas are all located northwest of the jihadist stronghold of Khan Sheikhoun.

