BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a major victory in northern Hama today after seizing a key town from the militant forces.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began their assault on the key town of Zakah last night after seizing nearby Arbaeen from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza.

Following a night of intense clashes, the Syrian Army was able to push Jaysh Al-Izza outside of Zakah and force them to retreat to the nearby towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.

As a result of this operation, the Syrian Army now possesses the high ground over the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.

A source from the army believes that Al-Latamnah is likely to fall next if the militants do not launch a swift counter-offensive to retake their lost territory.

Great news straight after a failed ceasefire, and I'd like to see what would happen if the rebels tried to launch a swift counterattack, a bloodbath hopefully, with the rebels exposed to Russian and Syrian air support they'd be stupid to try, mmm, maybe they will.

2019-08-07 12:01
Nestor Arapa
No son rebeldes, son mercenarios terrorristas

Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
Zakah & Arbaeen – another feather in the TIGER's CAP! Al-Latamnah will definitely fall next since the Jihadi militants will be unable to regroup and will be unable to launch any swift counter-offensive to retake their lost territory. They have had a lot of KIA Jihadis and lost a lot of hardware. They are already on the run and they can definitely clock world record. Regrouping and coming to the front line in their pick ups & BMPs and tanks / trucks / motor cycles shouting TAKE BEER OLA UBER is not gonna help the Jihadis they will be sitting… Read more »

Nestor Arapa
Excelente noticia, no mas alto al fuego, hasta la victoria ejercito Sirio.

