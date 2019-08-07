BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a major victory in northern Hama today after seizing a key town from the militant forces.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began their assault on the key town of Zakah last night after seizing nearby Arbaeen from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza.
Following a night of intense clashes, the Syrian Army was able to push Jaysh Al-Izza outside of Zakah and force them to retreat to the nearby towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.
As a result of this operation, the Syrian Army now possesses the high ground over the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.
A source from the army believes that Al-Latamnah is likely to fall next if the militants do not launch a swift counter-offensive to retake their lost territory.
