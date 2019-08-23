BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken control of the entire northern Hama pocket this morning after the remaining militants either fled to the Turkish observation post or surrendered to the military.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Army has taken control of the last five towns that were under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.

The five towns that were previously under militant control were Kafr Zita, Al-Latamnah, Latmeen, Morek, and Lahaya.

The source said the Syrian Army has moved their troops toward the Turkish military’s observation post in Morek; however, no clashes are expected.

The Turkish regime has already said they will not withdraw from the observation post, despite being surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army.

With the Syrian Army in control of this former militant pocket, they have managed to secure the government strongholds of Al-Sqaylabiyeh and Mhardeh.

It is likely that the Syrian Army will now shift their attention to either Ma’arat Al-Nu’man or the Al-Ghaab Plain.

FairsFair
The Turks in that observation post can observe SAA deployments around them and it makes sense from the Syrian Government’s point of view. If the Turks launch an attack against the SAA anywhere in Idlib, that observation post becomes target practice. i suspect after all that Turkish bravado they will be quietly requesting Russian escort out of Hama. Then the real shenanigans in Idlib can begin.

2019-08-23 13:28
jean
jean
C’est sûr !

2019-08-23 13:58