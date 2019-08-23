BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken control of the entire northern Hama pocket this morning after the remaining militants either fled to the Turkish observation post or surrendered to the military.
According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Army has taken control of the last five towns that were under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.
The five towns that were previously under militant control were Kafr Zita, Al-Latamnah, Latmeen, Morek, and Lahaya.
The source said the Syrian Army has moved their troops toward the Turkish military’s observation post in Morek; however, no clashes are expected.
The Turkish regime has already said they will not withdraw from the observation post, despite being surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army.
With the Syrian Army in control of this former militant pocket, they have managed to secure the government strongholds of Al-Sqaylabiyeh and Mhardeh.
It is likely that the Syrian Army will now shift their attention to either Ma’arat Al-Nu’man or the Al-Ghaab Plain.
