BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this morning.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division launched an attack on the jihadist-held town of Al-Bursah in southeastern Idlib.

Following a short battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their militant allies, the Syrian Arab Army managed to establish full control over Al-Bursah.

This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army comes just hours after they seized the strategic town of Jarjanaz, which is located near the city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Ma’arat Al-Nu’man is currently the main target for the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the Palestinian-led Al-Quds Brigade.

