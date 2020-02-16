BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another imperative town in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate after the collapse of the jihadist defenses near the Anadan Plain.

According to a field report from western Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the key town of Kafr Da’el after the jihadist rebels withdrew from the area this afternoon.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army is now pushing further north of Kafr Da’el as they attempt to besiege the remaining jihadists that are still holed up inside the Anadan Plain region.

The Anadan Plain region has been under the control of the jihadist rebels since 2013; it has been used by the aforementioned militants to launch attacks on Aleppo city and its surroundings.

