BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another imperative town in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate after the collapse of the jihadist defenses near the Anadan Plain.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Advances Overnight in Southwest Aleppo Despite Turkish Interference
According to a field report from western Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the key town of Kafr Da’el after the jihadist rebels withdrew from the area this afternoon.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army is now pushing further north of Kafr Da’el as they attempt to besiege the remaining jihadists that are still holed up inside the Anadan Plain region.
The Anadan Plain region has been under the control of the jihadist rebels since 2013; it has been used by the aforementioned militants to launch attacks on Aleppo city and its surroundings.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.