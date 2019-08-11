BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has imposed full control over the town of Al-Hobeit in southwestern Idlib after a fierce battle with the militant forces this morning.

The battle for Al-Hobeit began last night when the Tiger Forces began seizing the last few villages and farms located west of the town.

According to reports from this front, the Syrian Army managed to kill a large number of militants from Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham en route to capturing the town.

With Al-Hobeit under their control, the Syrian Arab Army can begin pushing deeper into the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Nestor Arapa
Excelente noticia, que siga la ofensiva hasta la victoria.

2019-08-11 04:11
FairsFair
FairsFair
Great going SAA!
Basically take it, secure it, clean it up, leave some military support for local police, repeat this forward.

FairsFair
FairsFair
Oh, and be ready for direct Turkish intervention in short order.

Nicaloks
Nicaloks
God is on the side of the Syrian people and Mr Assad. Even if the Turds try to stop them, they will not succeed; they have trying to occupy Syria for years now, but without success.

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Erdogolum, GO HOME.

