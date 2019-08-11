BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has imposed full control over the town of Al-Hobeit in southwestern Idlib after a fierce battle with the militant forces this morning.

The battle for Al-Hobeit began last night when the Tiger Forces began seizing the last few villages and farms located west of the town.

According to reports from this front, the Syrian Army managed to kill a large number of militants from Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham en route to capturing the town.

With Al-Hobeit under their control, the Syrian Arab Army can begin pushing deeper into the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

