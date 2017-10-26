BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:05 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the Ummal District of Deir Ezzor after advancing from the nearby Industrial Zone, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

Led by the elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army entered the Ummal District after overrunning the front-lines of the Islamic State (ISIS) near the Industrial Zone axis.

Once Tiger Forces entered the Ummal District, they quickly seized the municipal post office and imposed fire control over the Al-Safa Mosque.

According to the military source, the Syrian Army is pushing towards the municipal stadium in a bid to encircle the strategic Old Airport District, which is considered one of the Islamic State’s last strongholds in Deir Ezzor.

