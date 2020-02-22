BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun a new operation in southeastern Idlib this evening, marking the first time since the start of the week that they have launched any ground assault.

According to preliminary reports from the front, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the jihadist rebel positions at the large hilltop of Tal Al-Nar near the town of Kafr Sijnah in southeastern Idlib.

The reports said the Syrian Army units are currently backed by heavy artillery and Russian airstrikes, which are raining down on the defenses in the southeastern part of the Idlib Governorate.

Thus far, no gains have been reported by the Syrian Arab Army.

It appears this new military operation is targeting the southeastern slope of the Al-Zawiya Mountain, which is the Syrian Army’s attempt to take control over the Idlib part of the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

