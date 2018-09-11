BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun a new military operation to clear the last major pocket that is occupied by the Islamic State (ISIS).

Led by their Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army began the operation by storming the Islamic State’s positions at the Saruqah Hills.

The Saruqah Hills are located just south of the Deir Ezzor Governorate town of Al-Shoula, which is situated west of the provincial capital.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army has already liberated more than 30 kilometers of territory inside this Islamic State-occupied area.

The Syrian Army has already reached the town of Rashwani, which is located at the eastern axis of the Homs Governorate.

The Syrian Arab Army is hoping to clear this large desert region in western Deir Ezzor before they begin moving more troops north towards the Idlib Governorate.

