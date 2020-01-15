BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched their first ground assault of the year in Idlib, as their troops attempt to advance at the southeastern axis of the governorate.
Backed by heavy airstrikes from the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack on Wednesday evening by storming the jihadist positions at the town of Abu Jarif.
According to preliminary reports from this front, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to score a small advance at Abu Jarif; however, they are facing heavy resistance from the joint forces of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA).
The Syrian and Russian air forces resumed their aerial assault on the Idlib Governorate today after a taking a brief hiatus due to the negotiations in Moscow.
However, it appears the Syrian military has Russia’s support to resume their operations in Idlib, as they are also participating in the attack on the governorate.
