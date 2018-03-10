BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:47 A.M.) – The Syrian Army has discovered and engaged Islamic State units inside the so-called At-Tanf ‘security zone’ upheld by US-backed forces in the country’s south.

According a source within the Syrian Army, government troops undertook move to seize the strategic Bi’ir Atshan area in At-Tanf’s countryside on Friday as part of a new operation aimed at countering the movement of US-backed forces throughout Homs and Rif Dimashq (Damascus) provinces.

The Syrian Army had expected to find to location deserted and were intending to establish new positions throughout the area.

In the event, the Syrian Army units encountered ISIS terrorists in the Bi’ir Atshan area and briefly engaged them before the jihadist fighters withdrew towards the Iraqi border.

Syrian forces could not pursue the terrorist elements towards the town of At-Tanf due to the fact that they would have been bombed by American warplanes (as has happened more than once) for any further penetration of the US-controlled region.

Bi’ir Atshan is located just within the US military’s 55-kilometer buffer zone in southern Syria. Considering the ISIS militants encountered were riding in pickups, it is hard to believe that American aerial surveillance were not aware of their presence.

The Syrian Army has since begun establishing positions throughout the Bi’ir Atshan area.