BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – An alleged attack by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on the town of Taftanaz in northern Idlib killed at least five Turkish military personnel and wounded several others.
According to opposition reports, which are conflicting, the Syrian Army either killed these Turkish military personnel by airstrikes or artillery.
The reports said the Syrian Army attack allegedly struck the Taftanaz Airbase, where several Turkish military personnel are currently deployed.
Since these reported strikes, Turkish military choppers have been seen flying over the Taftanaz Airbase.
This latest claim comes a week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his nation’s military struck at least 40 Syrian Arab Army targets in Idlib, ‘neutralizing’ 30 to 35 SAA soldiers.
