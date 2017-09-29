DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army and its paramilitary allies have managed to re-secure all points lost to ISIS along the as-Sukhnah to Deir Ez-Zor highway and, in doing so, completely regain control of the vital road once again.

Pro-government forces achieved this result after launching a massive counter-offensive against ISIS early this morning.

To clarify, the Syrian Army has secured the towns of ash-Shoulah and Kabajib along the highway and restored the boundaries of territorial control between it and ISIS throughout the region to what it was two days ago.

Islamic State military losses as a result of the Syrian Army counter-offensive are huge, with many dozens of jihadist fighters being killed over the last 12 hours.

More details to follow soon.