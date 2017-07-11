BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and allied paramilitary forces continue to roll back ISIS in eastern Homs, fully securing a strategic site from the terrorist group today.

After one week of battling the Islamic State for control of the al-Hayl gas field, pro-government forces have managed to secure the energy complex from the jihadist organization.

The initial phase of the operation to secure the location saw the SAA capture the southern, eastern and western sectors of the site. However, Syrian military commanders felt uncomfortable with capturing the remainder of the gas field until they secured the high-group which overlooked the northern part of it.

Advertisement

Several days ago, pro-government forces launched an assault into the al-Qalilat mountain chain north of the al-Hayl complex.

After securing most of the al-Qalilat mountain chain from ISIS, pro-government forces managed to establish fire control over the northern sector of the gas field. Under these conditions, the attack on the complex resumed.

Although ISIS put up a brief fight in the northern part of the al-Hayl complex, their resistance collapsed after about one day of fighting and the jihadist militants who were not killed withdrew from the site. The fire control achieved by pro-government forces over al-Hayl was central to this outcome.

With the al-Hayl site now secured, pro-government forces can now turn their attention back to the advance on the ISIS-held strategic town of al-Sukhnah, the last key stronghold of the terrorist group in Homs Governonate.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Islamist rebels unleash longe-range rocket on residential area in Latakia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

2 Comments on "BREAKING: Syrian Army and allies fully secure strategic site from ISIS in eastern Homs"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Amerikkkan-Democrazy
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Amerikkkan-Democrazy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Good news SAA.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 15:40
Janjak Desalin 1804
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Janjak Desalin 1804
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

my first time seeing a t-62 with this reactive armor.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 15:15
wpDiscuz